SubaraCity Launches Next Week on Switch

Publishers Circle Entertainment and Flyhigh WOrks announced SubaraCity will launch on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on August 9 worldwide for $5.00 / €5.00 / £4.49.

Here is an overview of the game:

SubaraCity on Nintendo Switch offers a new twist for puzzle game fans, combining careful planning with relaxing gameplay. You’re not just matching blocks, but you’re city building at the same time!

On Nintendo Switch the game can be played on the TV with the controller, or you can even play in portable mode and use touch controls.

The buildings on the blocks can be combined into larger, and special, buildings. It’s a simple rule but there are hidden complexities, and as the years pass each move plays an important role. Your decisions will determine the city’s future – develop your city step-by-step to make a “SubaraCity”!

Key Features:

Enhanced and optimized for the Nintendo Switch.

Play your way, either on the TV with a controller, tabletop mode or even using the touchscreen in portable mode.

Strategic puzzle gaming with a twist as you try to build a great city.

Find the right combinations for the best results!

