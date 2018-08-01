Call of Duty: WWII Gets Days of Summer Trailer - News

Activision has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: WWII that showcases what will be in the Days of Summer event.

The Days of Summer event features new weapons, uniforms, R&R-inspired gear, as well as the brand new Sandbox map.

Call of Duty: WWII released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 3, 2017.

