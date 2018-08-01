Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Tops the Japanese Charts - News

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 29,270 units, according to Media Create for the week ending July 29. The Nintendo Switch version sold 16,207 units, for a combined 45,477 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 48,370 units. The PS4 sold 18,645 units, the 3DS sold 8,714 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 3,414 units and Xbox One sold 365 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 (Capcom, 07/26/18) – 29,270 (New) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 28,265 (98,249) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 20,344 (2,490,039) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 18,067 (265,228) [NSW] Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 (Capcom, 07/26/18) – 16,207 (New) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 16,067 (154,118) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,887 (1,654,996) [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix, 07/13/18) – 13,238 (145,788) [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 8,966 (71,365) [PSV] Collar x Malice: Unlimited (Limited Edition Included) (Idea Factory, 07/26/18) – 7,695 (New) [NSW] Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou (Limited Edition Included) (Entergram, 07/26/18) – 7,631 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,508 (1,058,399) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 6,620 (572,791) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 6,569 (1,682,636) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,488 (1,777,621) [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered PlayStation Hits (SIE, 07/26/18) – 5,410 (New) [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash Sunshine Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 07/26/18) – 4,535 (New) [NSW] Mega Man X Legacy Collection (Capcom, 07/26/18) – 4,246 (New) [PS4] Disgaea 1 Complete (NIS, 07/26/18) – 4,094 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest X All-In-One Package Version 1 – Version 4 (Square Enix, 07/26/18) – 4,020 (New)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

