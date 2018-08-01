Dead or Alive 6 Adds Fighters Diego and Rig - News

/ 245 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced returning fighter Rig and new fighter Diego will be playable in Dead or Alive 6.

View the Diego reveal gameplay trailer below:

View the Deigo vs. Rig gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the fighters:

Diego

A street-fighting brawler who grew up in the back alleys of New York, newcomer Diego brings a range of hard-hitting moves including headbutts and tackles when he makes his Dead or Alive debut. Diego started entering street matches to win money to support his ailing mother, and quickly became known as New York’s “uncrowned street hero.” With a talent for fighting in confined quarters, his anything-goes full-body-contact move-set is visceral and raw. See his reveal trailer above.

Rig

Returning from Dead or Alive 5 is antagonist and taekwondo master Rig. As before, the former oil-platform worker uses a variety of kick-based attacks, but in Dead or Alive 6 his style has evolved to incorporate more dynamic and acrobatic moves as well. Rig can be seen in the new trailer challenging Diego to fight, bringing him in to the Dead or Alive ring for the first time.

Dead or Alive 6 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2019.

Thanks IGN.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles