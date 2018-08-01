2018 PlayStation China Showcase Set for August 2 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai announced it will host its 2018 PlayStation China Showcase on August 2 at 14 CST.





The showcase is part of the ChinaJoy 2018 exhibition, which runs from August 3 to 6 in Shanghai.

Thanks ResetEra.

