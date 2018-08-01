Nintendo Reveals Gamescom 2018 Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 497 Views
Nintendo has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Gamescom 2018, which runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.
Here is the complete lineup:
- Dark Souls Remastered
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- FIFA 19
- Killer Queen Black
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Super Mario Party
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Dark Souls Remastered for Switch is alive? It has been awfully quiet since the delay. Wonder what kind of port they made. Its a bit suprising that they don't bring Pokemon Let's Go.
Wonder how fifa 19 will shape out. Hopefully decent port.
Meh, nothing new. Oh well.
Germany is mostly a Playstation country so I wouldn't expect Nintendo to bring anything new here. New announcements at Gamescom are mostly by German companies or RTS related stuff. Other than that it's always been a showcase for already announced titles.
