Action RPG Moonfall Ultimate Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Publisher Wales Interactive and developer Fishcow Studio have announced side-scrolling action RPG, Moonfall Ultimate, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.

The game will launch on September 4 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, and on September 5 for the Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

Set in an industrial gothic universe, you’ll hack, slash and cast your way through a treacherous hand-painted world in solo, 2-player couch co-op or endless arcade mode!

Choose your class and upgrade your gear with metroidvania-style exploration and a focus on strategic real-time combat.

Discover a story of The Empire, a once small kingdom now under threat from so-called Savages. They hunt a mysterious element known as Lunarium which resides in The Empire and you, a dauntless recruit, must protect the land at the front line.

Key Features:

Beautifully hand-painted 2D graphics full of detail and dark atmospherics.

Play the Campaign or Endless Mode solo or grab a friend with the 2-player couch co-op support.

Three character classes with unique active and passive abilities. Choose Vanguard, Elementalis or – Shadow to suit your play style.

A sturdy levelling system and in-game economy which gives access to over 80 unique items. Fight, collect and upgrade!

Action-packed combat system provides a diverse choice of dealing damage. A suitable strategy is the key to success.

13 open-ended and fully explorable levels with elements of the metroidvania genre and packed with quests, boss fights and notes expanding the lore.

Over 60 tiered enemies, each with their own unique attack and defensive attributes.

