Forza Horizon 4 Video Showcases the Season of Spring - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft and Playground Games during a live stream for Forza Horizon 4 showcased lots of gameplay of the season of spring. This the second in a four part series. View the first part here.

Forza Horizon 4 will launch for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC on October 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials.

