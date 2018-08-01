Sea of Thieves Surpasses 5 Million Players - News

Microsoft has announced Sea of Thieves has surpassed five million players.

"With today’s launch of Cursed Sails, we’re excited to share with you that our community has reached a new milestone of five million pirates that have played Sea of Thieves thus far on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC," said Joe Neate, Executive Producer at Rare.

View a trailer of the Cursed Sails update below:





"As the next step on our journey, this free Cursed Sails update brings a range of new features to the Sea of Thieves, including Skeleton Ships and the new Brigantine three-player ship," he continued. "A personal favorite of us at Rare is the new Alliance feature that allows players to meet in the world, form an alliance and adventure together, but always with the chance that the temptation of treachery could get too much…

"We are introducing these features with a three-week time-limited campaign, with new goals and rewards each week. This Cursed Sails campaign and content update will be available free and without charge to all Sea of Thieves players who have bought the game across the Xbox One family of devices or on Windows 10 PC, or who have access to it as part of Xbox Game Pass. If you’re unable to take part in the time-limited campaign, don’t worry, as all the features introduced with this campaign will remain in the Sea of Thieves world for everyone to see and experience.

"Being able to share that we’ve welcomed more than five million players to Sea of Thieves since launch is both inspiring and humbling. Home to players from all over the world, the thriving Sea of Thieves community includes an army of content creators who have helped the game rack up 300M views on YouTube and more than 40M live broadcast hours on Twitch. Seeing our creative community embrace the possibilities that Sea of Thieves presents is an inspiration to everyone at the studio, and on behalf of us all at Rare, I’d like to thank everyone who’s been a part of this amazing adventure."

