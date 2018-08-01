Splinter Cell Blacklist and Double Agent Coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

Microsoft has added two to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

The two games are Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent.

Some other recently added games include Silent Hill: HD Collection, Silent Hill Homecoming, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Battlefield 1932, Burnout Revenge, Dragon Age 2, Saints Row 2, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and Jade Empire.

