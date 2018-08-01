Splinter Cell Blacklist and Double Agent Coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility

by William D'Angelo , posted 41 minutes ago / 107 Views

Microsoft has added two to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility. 

The two games are Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent.

Some other recently added games include Silent Hill: HD Collection, Silent Hill HomecomingCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 3Battlefield 1932, Burnout Revenge, Dragon Age 2Saints Row 2, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and Jade Empire.

