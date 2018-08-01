This Week's Deals With Gold - Fallout 4, Prey, The Evil Within 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 47 minutes ago / 111 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through August 7 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Aven Colony
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 1 – Apocalypse
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 4 – China Rising
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 4 – Naval Strike
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight
|Battlestar Galactica Deadlock*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Beyond Eyes
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Defunct*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG
|Die for Valhalla!*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Digerati Made in USSR Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Disco Dodgeball – REMIX
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Dishonored 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dishonored Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Spotlight
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dishonored: The Complete Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|DOOM
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|EA SPORTS UFC 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight
|EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Automatron
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Far Harbor
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Nuka-World
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Flockers
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Forsaken Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|10%
|Spotlight
|Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Iron Wings*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|LA Cops
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Masters of Anima*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|OlliOlli2: XL Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Overcooked
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Overcooked – The Lost Morsel
|Add-On
|67%
|Spotlight
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Overruled!
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Penarium
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Prey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Prey: Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|Pure Pool*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Race Arcade*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Raging Justice
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight
|Real Farm*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Seasons After Fall*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Sheltered
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Shiness: Lightning Kingdom*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Spintires: MudRunner*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Styx: Shards of Darkness*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 Season Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 – Big Top Breakout
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 – Wicked Ward
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists DLC Bundle
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists – Alcatraz
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists – Duct Tapes are Forever
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists – Escape Team
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists – Supermax Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists – The Walking Dead
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Evil Within
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Evil Within 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Spotlight
|The Evil Within Digital Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|The Evil Within Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|The Surge*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Thea: The Awakening *
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Tour de France 2018*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|We Are The Dwarves*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Worms Anniversary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Worms Battlegrounds
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Worms Battlegrounds – Alien Invasion
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Worms W.M.D
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Wuppo*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Yoku’s Island Express
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight
|Yooka-Laylee
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded *
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Street Fighter III: Online Edition*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Street Fighter IV – Complete Alternate Costume Pack*
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Street Fighter IV*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Street Fighter X Tekken – Additional Characters Pack*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Street Fighter X Tekken*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Horror Complete Pack*
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Super Complete Alternate Costume Pack*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Ultra Complete Alternate Costume Pack*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Vacation Complete Pack*
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition – Wild Complete Pack*
|Add-On
|80%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Ultra Street Fighter IV*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
