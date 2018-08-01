Musynx Update 1.1.1 Adds 11 New Songs - News

Publishers PM Studios and Acttil announced update 1.1.1 for Musynx will add 11 new songs, a jump features, and Japanese and Chinese language support. The update has not been dated.

Musynx is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

