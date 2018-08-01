Donut County Gets PS4, PC, iOS Release Date - News

/ 113 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Ben Esposito announced Donut County will launch for the PlayStation 4, Windows PC via Steam and GOG, and for iOS on August 28. It will cost $12.99 on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, and $4.99 on iOS.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Donut County is a story-based physics puzzle game where you play as an ever-growing hole in the ground. Meet cute characters, steal their trash, and throw them in a hole.

Where Trash is Treasure:

Raccoons have taken over Donut County with remote-controlled trash-stealing holes. You play as BK, a hole-driving raccoon who swallows up his friends and their homes to earn idiotic prizes.

When BK falls into one of his own holes, he’s confronted by his best friend Mira and the residents of Donut County, who are all stuck 999 feet underground… and they demand answers!

The Hole Keeps Growing:

Explore every character’s home, each with their own unique environment.

every character’s home, each with their own unique environment. Move the hole to swallow up their stuff, growing bigger each time.

the hole to swallow up their stuff, growing bigger each time. Combine objects inside for crazy effects: cook soup, breed bunnies, launch fireworks, and more.

objects inside for crazy effects: cook soup, breed bunnies, launch fireworks, and more. Catapult things back out of the hole. You can use it to solve puzzles…or just destroy stuff.

things back out of the hole. You can use it to solve puzzles…or just destroy stuff. Devour everything. The hole won’t stop until the whole county is all gone.

Donut County was created by Ben Esposito, designer on What Remains of Edith Finch and The Unfinished Swan. It is the result of six years of solo development, dozens of donuts (for research), and one fateful encounter with a raccoon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles