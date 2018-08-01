Puzzle Game Evergarden announced for PC, iOS - News

Developer Flippfly announced puzzle game, Evergarden, for Windows PC via Steam and iOS. It will launch on August 16.

View a gameplay trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Evergarden is an original evergreen puzzle merged with a 3D adventure game. We poured our hearts into making it a uniquely accessible experience that teaches players the basics, but then leaves them to discover hidden rules and strategies. These deeper systems can only be discovered after hours of gameplay and will probably require a community of players to truly master. As players progress they discover a story that was inspired by (Flippfly founders) Forest and Aaron’s loss of their mother during development. The game is a tribute to her love of things that bloom and grow – and an escape to a peaceful place where things make sense and time seems to stand still.

Key Features:

It is very accessible but draws players at their own pace into deep levels of skill and contemplation.

It is a unique merging of a hexagonal evergreen puzzle and a puzzle/adventure game.

Many of its rules are hidden and can only be discovered though gameplay.

It is a deeply personal game that we have poured our hearts (and brains) into.

