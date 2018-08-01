2064: Read Only Memories Integral Gets Switch Release Date - News

Developer MidBoss announced the cyberpunk narrative adventure game, 2064: Read Only Memories Integral, will launch on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on August 14.

Here is an overview of the game:

Take to the streets with the “Punks” side story, remastered, fully voiced and seamlessly integrated exclusively into 2064: Read Only Memories Integral on Nintendo Switch. Other content in this definitive edition of Read Only Memories includes video clips from the cutting room floor, a jukebox with never-before-heard tracks, as well as all of the voice acting, other polish and content added to the game since its initial launch.

Follow Turing, who claims to be the world’s first fully sapient ROM (Relationship and Organizational Manager) on a mysterious investigation after the disappearance of their creator. Turing is as witty as they are cute and depending on player choices can become a close companion while helping solve point-and-click puzzles and problem-solving minigames.

The city of Neo San-Francisco transposes modern day social issues into a hopeful cyberpunk future by asking questions about identity, individuality and what it is to be human. With a diverse cast of characters, each fully voiced by talents including industry legends Melissa Hutchison (The Walking Dead), Adam Harrington (Middle Earth: Shadow of War, The Wolf Among Us), and more, 2064: Read Only Memories Integral puts the focus on meaningful interactions and choices while exploring topics such as advanced AI, cybernetic enhancements and genetic experimentation.

