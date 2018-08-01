Speed Running Game Razed Release Date Revealed for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Publisher PQube and developer Warpfish Games announced the speed running game, Razed, will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on September 14, and for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on October 15.

Here is an overview of the game:

Razed is a lightning-fast, single-player platform racing game that’s all about speedrunning. Sprint through dynamic neon levels in the quickest time possible, employing skills such as super-speed bursts, mega-jumps, drifts, stomps and strafes to bypass obstacles and uncover shortcuts to propel yourself up the online leaderboards. But there’s a catch: powers cost momentum, and if your energy falls too low your shoes (and you) could very well explode…

Key Features:

Non-stop escalation: Sprint through 60 dynamic levels spread across six unique worlds, each with a distinct visual style, unlockable abilities and pulse-pounding boss battles.

Sprint through 60 dynamic levels spread across six unique worlds, each with a distinct visual style, unlockable abilities and pulse-pounding boss battles. Chart your own course: Veer off the beaten path and carve your own way through levels to achieve seemingly impossible times and unlock the S ranks.

Veer off the beaten path and carve your own way through levels to achieve seemingly impossible times and unlock the S ranks. Online leaderboards and ghost data: Challenge the world via online leaderboards, and race against friends’ ghosts in a game of asynchronous one-upmanship.

Challenge the world via online leaderboards, and race against friends’ ghosts in a game of asynchronous one-upmanship. Fuss-free speedrunning: Nobody wants to wait around while striving for perfection. Falling short of your target time? Simply jab the restart button to return to the start of the level without any loading times.

Nobody wants to wait around while striving for perfection. Falling short of your target time? Simply jab the restart button to return to the start of the level without any loading times. Secret challenge levels: Employ all your different skills and abilities to find Razed‘s toughest maps and tackle them head-on.

