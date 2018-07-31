Vampyr Sells an Estimated 144,558 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 254 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The action RPG from publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Dontnod Entertainment - Vampyr - sold 144,558 units first week at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 9, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 105,826 units sold (73%), compared to 37,855 units sold on the Xbox One (26%) and 877 units on Windows PC (1%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 74,694 units sold (52%), compared to 58,881 units sold in Europe (41%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 18,283 units in the UK, 10,952 units in Germany, and 9,368 units in France.

Vampyr released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on June 5, 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles