Switch Shipments Reach 19.67 Million Units on June 30, 3DS Ships 72.89 Million Units - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago
Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Switch and 3DS through June 30, 2018.
Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 19.67 million units as of June 30, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 72.89 million units shipped.
Breaking down the hardware figure even further, 7.81 million Switch consoles have been shipped in the Americas, 4.89 million in Japan, and 6.97 million in the rest of the world.
Breaking down the 3DS: 25.37 million units have been shipped in the Americas, 24.76 million in Japan and 22.76 million in the rest of the world.
As for software 86.93 million games have been shipped on the Nintendo Switch and 367.84 million games on the Nintendo 3DS.
Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:
- Super Mario Odyssey – 11.17 million
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10.35 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 9.32 million
- Splatoon 2 – 6.76 million
- 1-2 Switch – 2.45 million
- ARMS – 2.01 million
- Kirby: Star Allies – 1.89 million
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 1.42 million
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – 1.40 million
- Mario Tennis Aces – 1.38 million
Nintendo forecasts it will ship 20 million Switch consoles in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, and 100 million Switch games.
Nearly 20 million shipped in 15 months. I love my switch and these are great numbers. Anxious to see what Smash and Pokémon add to the year end total.
I think that's 16 months. There's 4 months from March 3rd to July 3rd.
Kirby Star Allies is doing really well. I'll probably pick it up if they ever issue a price drop.
