Planet Alpha Release Date Revealed

Publisher Team17 and developer Planet Alpha ApS announced the atmospheric sci-fi puzzle platformer, Planet Alpha, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on September 4.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Planet Alpha, a beautiful alien world filled with mystery and danger. Pursued by relentless enemies, you must harness the power of night and day as you struggle to survive.

Key Features:

Marooned on an Alien World… – You have awoken on a strange alien world. Injured, alone and stranded you venture across this foreign land, navigating beautiful and varied terrain as you try to stay alive.

– You have awoken on a strange alien world. Injured, alone and stranded you venture across this foreign land, navigating beautiful and varied terrain as you try to stay alive. Power Over Night and Day – The world of Planet Alpha is affected by the solar cycle, and as you progress you’ll discover a unique gift – you can manipulate the time of day and use it to your advantage.

– The world of Planet Alpha is affected by the solar cycle, and as you progress you’ll discover a unique gift – you can manipulate the time of day and use it to your advantage. Unlock the Mysteries of Planet Alpha – Explore a unique world and piece together your story. What will you discover on Planet Alpha?

