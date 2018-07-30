Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Gets Multiplayer Beta Trailer - News

Activision has released the multiplayer beta trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII.

Here is the schedule for the multiplayer beta:

PlayStation 4 (Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT)

(Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT) PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

and (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT) PC Beta Early Access (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net

(Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net PC Open Beta (Starts: August 11 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will launch worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

