Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Once Again Tops UK Charts - News

posted 14 hours ago

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has remained at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending July 28. Sales for the game decreased just 12 percent week-on-week.

LEGO The Incredibles remained in second as sales declined 12 percent. The Crew 2 jumped up to third place as sales increased 34 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy LEGO The Incredibles The Crew 2 God of War Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: WWII Grand Theft Auto V Sonic Mania Plus Jurassic World Evolution Mario Tennis Aces

