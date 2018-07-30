Marvel's Spider-Man Goes Gold - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Insomniac Games announced Marvel’s Spider-Man has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed.

We are pleased to announce that #SpiderManPS4 has GONE GOLD for its worldwide release on September 7th. Thanks to @PlayStation and @MarvelGames for their support in the creation of this original Spider-Man adventure. pic.twitter.com/iD4mJmqGfK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 30, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles