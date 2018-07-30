Dragon Ball Xenoverse Franchise Ships 10 Million Units - News

Bandai Namco announced the Dragon Ball Xenoverse franchise has surpassed 10 million units shipped. This figure includes digital sales.





Dragon Ball Xenoverse originally launched in February 2015 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC, while Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 launched in November 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC and in September 2017 for the Nintendo Switch.

