Monster Hunter: World Ships 8.3 Million Units - News

/ 229 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Capcom has announced shipment figures for Monster Hunter: World have hit 8.3 million units worldwide. This figure includes digital sales.





Shipment figures for the game reached five million units just three days after release and 7.9 million units in May.

Monster Hunter: World is out now worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will launch for Windows PC on August 9.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

