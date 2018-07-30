Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.23 Out Now - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital have released update 1.23 for Gran Turismo Sport.

View a video of the update below:

Read the patch notes below:

1. Eight new models, including the Mercedes F1 and Mazda 787B, will join the GT lineup.

Mercedes AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+ 2017 (Gr.X)

Mazda 787B ’91 (Gr.1)

Ford GT LM Spec II Test Car (Gr.3)

Ferrari 250 GTO CN.3729GT ’62 (Gr.X)

Honda S660 ’15 (N100)

Honda Beat ’91 (N100)

Daihatsu Copen Active Top ’02 (N100)

2. Take on a scenic new race track, the “Circuit de Sainte-Croix,” that boasts six geometric layouts.

Circuit de Sainte-Croix (A/B/C): Circuit de Sainte-Croix, Layout A: Total Length, 9,477m; Elevation Change, 44m; Number of corners, 19; Longest Straight, 915m. This original track, based on the one near Sainte-Croix Lake, located in Provence, Southern France, stretches for 10km. You can choose from three different configurations here, which are labeled A, B and C. The track features geometric-shaped corners, from 90-degree benders to radial turns. You can also run each layout in reverse.

3. A new option allows you to purchase cars from the PlayStation Store.

Cars that cost less than 2,000,000 in-game Cr. can now be purchased directly through the PS Store, in addition to your standard in-game purchases.

4. You will now be able to apply decals to Racing Suits and Helmets.

Until now, players were only able to change the color of their Racing Suits and Helmets, but they will soon be able to apply decals to them.

5. The following three events will be added to the “GT League:”

Lightweight K Cup (Beginner League): This is a race for compact cars available only in Japan, powered by 660-cc displacement engines.

Nostalgic Car Festival (Amateur League): Bask in the beautiful design and sensuous sounds of famed cars from a bygone era.

Mercedes AMG Grand Prix (Professional League): This one-make event features the F1 W08 EQ Power+, which led Lewis Hamilton to his series victory in 2017.

Also, new Rounds have been added to the following events: F150 Raptor Survival (Beginner League), 4WD Challenge (Amateur League), Vision Gran Turismo Trophy+ (Professional League) and Porsche Cup (Endurance League).

6. Look for even more additional features.

Scapes: Players will now be able to place drivers in various backgrounds in the “Scenes Containing People” collection, which is new section in Spots. Additional Scapes spots have been added to the “Tokyo Outer Ring Road, Chiba” collection.

Players will now be able to place drivers in various backgrounds in the “Scenes Containing People” collection, which is new section in Spots. Additional Scapes spots have been added to the “Tokyo Outer Ring Road, Chiba” collection. Circuit Experience: Circuit de la Sarthe has been added to the “Circuit Experience.”

There will be various other features, improvements and fixes implemented in this update. Please enjoy the continuing evolution of Gran Turismo Sport.

