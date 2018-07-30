Digimon Survive Headed West in 2019 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco announced Digimon Survive will launch in North America and Europe in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Digimon anime, Digimon Survive presents a brand-new adventure set in a mysterious world with characters designed by Uichi Ukumo, and music by the much-acclaimed Tomoki Miyoshi.

Digimon Survive sees a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger.

As they fight their way back home through an animated world of difficult decisions and deadly battles, players’ choices throughout the game will impact the evolution of their monster allies, and the final ending. Battles in the game are fought in 2D, in a more classic SRPG style.

Further information about the game will be revealed soon.

