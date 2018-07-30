Inazuma Eleven for Nintendo 3DS Tops 200,000 Downloads in Japan in 10 Days - News

Level-5 announced Inazuma Eleven for Nintendo 3DS has surpassed 200,000 downloads in Japan since it released 10 days ago on July 20.

This is the first time the original Inazuma Eleven was made available in Japan as a standalone title.





Inazuma Eleven for Nintendo 3DS will be available for a limited time as a free download. Level-5 has not announced an end date.

