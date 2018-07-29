New PlayStation Releases This Week - Chasm, Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 11 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

1979 Revolution: Black Friday, PS4 — Digital

8 to Glory – The Official Game of the PBR, PS4 — Digital

Anamorphine, PS4 — Digital

Castaway Paradise, PS4 — Digital

Chasm, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)

Maximum Football 2018, PS4 — Digital

Pixel Ripped 1989, PS VR — Digital

Road to Ballhalla, PS4 — Digital

State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem, PS4 — Digital

Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax, PS4 — Digital

The Wardrobe, PS4 — Digital

