Digimon Survive Gets Teaser Trailer - News
Bandai Namco has released the teaser trailer for Digimon Survive.
View it below:
Digimon Survive will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in 2019 in Japan.
This tells us absolutely nothing.
Do the broken windows in the classroom scene mean that the world ended? Maybe it's a post-apocalyptic survival game? That would certainly be a different take on Digimon.
Based on what I'm seeing when I look up more about the game, it seems to have a grid-based, turn-based battle system, and you can make choices in between battles that will determine whether certain characters live or die in a visual novel/point-and-click adventure style game.
