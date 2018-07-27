Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! and Drum ‘n’ Fun! Headed West on November 2 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco announced Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! for the PlayStation 4 and Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! for the Nintendo Switch are coming to North America and Europe on November 2.

Here is an overview of Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!:

Specs:

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Bandai Namco Studios Players: 1 to 2

1 to 2 Ratings: E10+, PEGI 3

E10+, PEGI 3 Localization: Americas: Japanese voice-overs; English, French, NS, Brazillian Portugues subtitles Europe: Japanese voice-overs; English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish subtitles



About:

Enjoy the cult classic arcade rhythm game from Japan in the comfort of your own home! Play to the beat using your own drum with wide variety of new songs and challenge your friends to prove who has the best taiko skills. Enjoy beloved characters on your journey to become a legendary taiko drummer! Enjoy a casual and competitive Taiko arcade experience on the PlayStation 4 through standard rhythm mode and ranked versus play.

Key Features:

Play With Your Friends – Play with a friend in co-op and versus mode, or play online with ghost data of your friends to see who can achieve the best score.

– Play with a friend in co-op and versus mode, or play online with ghost data of your friends to see who can achieve the best score. Ranked Mode – Connect online and test your skills against the ghost data of Taiko players all over the world to see who is #1.

– Connect online and test your skills against the ghost data of Taiko players all over the world to see who is #1. Many Characters Available – Play Guest Session using characters such as Hatsune Miku, Heihachi Mishima, and more.

– Play Guest Session using characters such as Hatsune Miku, Heihachi Mishima, and more. Enjoy an Iconic Song List – Over 70 songs featuring Dragon Ball Z, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Frozen, and many more!

– Over 70 songs featuring Dragon Ball Z, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Frozen, and many more! Unlockable Content – Play through the game and unlock costumes for Taiko series mascot Don-chan, sound effects, and greetings.

Here is an overview of Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!:

Specs:

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Bandai Namco Studios Players: 1 to 2 (Taiko Mode), 1 to 4 (Party Game or Party Mode)

1 to 2 (Taiko Mode), 1 to 4 (Party Game or Party Mode) Ratings: E, PEGI 3

E, PEGI 3 Localization: Americas: Japanese voice-overs; English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish subtitles Europe: Japanese voice-overs; English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish subtitles



About:

Enjoy the cult classic arcade rhythm game from Japan in the comfort of your own home! Play to the beat using your own drum with wide variety of new songs and challenge your friends to prove who has the best taiko skills. Use motion controls to enjoy Taiko like never before! Unlock beloved characters to help you on your journey to become a legendary taiko drummer! Utilize the interactive features of the Nintendo Switch to connect, share, and play with family and friends.

Key Features:

Crossover Characters and Unique In-Game Skills – Play using Nintendo crossover characters such as Kirby and Splatoon 2’s Squid, and take advantage of new character support skills to assist in play.

– Play using Nintendo crossover characters such as Kirby and Splatoon 2’s Squid, and take advantage of new character support skills to assist in play. Play Using Motion Controls – Play Taiko “arcade style” by using the Joy-Con motion controls, or use the touch screen or standard button controls to play to your liking.

– Play Taiko “arcade style” by using the Joy-Con motion controls, or use the touch screen or standard button controls to play to your liking. Play with Your Friends – Connect multiple Nintendo Switch consoles though Local Wireless Session to play Taiko Mode or multiple Joy-Con to a single Nintendo Switch to play Party Mode with up to 4 players.

– Connect multiple Nintendo Switch consoles though Local Wireless Session to play Taiko Mode or multiple Joy-Con to a single Nintendo Switch to play Party Mode with up to 4 players. Enjoy an Iconic Song List – Over 70 songs featuring Dragon Ball Z, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Super Mario Odyssey, and many more!

– Over 70 songs featuring Dragon Ball Z, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Super Mario Odyssey, and many more! New Party Mode – Connect multiple controllers and up to 4 players can play through 20 rhythm-based challenges, plus expert difficulty

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

