Steven Universe: Save the Light Headed to Steam Next Month - News

Cartoon Netework and Grumpyface Studios announced Steven Universe: Save the Light will launch for Windows PC via Steam in August.

#StevenUniverse #SaveTheLight is coming to PC & Mac on #Steam! Port work done by our friends at @finitereflect, and you can add to your wishlist now at https://t.co/ArSny7xZ6T -- AND we'll also have another big STL announcement very soon! ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/mJu9pd3K6J — Grumpyface Studios (@Grumpyface) July 26, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

Join the Crystal Gems on the ultimate quest! A mysterious new Gem has stolen a powerful weapon. Only Steven and his friends have what it takes to stop her. “Save the Light” is a unique RPG hybrid that combines real-time and turn-based combat.

7 PLAYABLE CHARACTERS

Completely customize your party. Fight an army of light as Steven, Garnet, Pearl, Amethyst, Connie, Greg, and Peridot! Bust out unique abilities to solve puzzles and battle the bad guys.

A NEW GEM

Face off against an all-new Homeworld Gem created by Rebecca Sugar. Who is this powerful warrior and what’s she doing back on Earth?

FUSIONS

Team up for incredible combo moves and Gem Fusions! Fuse to play as Stevonnie, Smoky Quartz, Opal, Sardonyx, and Sugilite!

BEACH CITY AND BEYOND

Explore and interact with expansive 3D environments. Travel to ancient Gem locations all over the world, including Strawberry Battlefield, The Great North, and Bismuth's Forge.

ORIGINAL VO

“Save the Light” features an original story co-written by Rebecca Sugar, and voices from the Steven Universe cast and special guest star Christine Baranski.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

