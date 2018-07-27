SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy Gets Gameplay Video - News

/ 200 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

NIS has released a new gameplay video of SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy that features Sawako Hata and members of Goziline.

View it below:

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on September 6 in Japan and September 7 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles