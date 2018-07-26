August Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for August 2018. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for August are:

Here is an overview of the games:

Forza Horizon 2 Standard – 10th Anniversary Edition

Drive over 200 exotic cars and explore the beautiful vistas of southern France and northern Italy like never before, in this 10th anniversary edition of Forza Horizon 2. Show off your driving skills with friends online in challenging races and events, day or night, in dynamic weather conditions. A world of beauty and freedom awaits in this ultimate celebration of speed and style.

For Honor Standard Edition

Be prepared to enter the chaos of war in For Honor. Mix speed, strategy, and team-play across several multiplayer modes as you control your favorite warriors, be they bold Knights, brutal Vikings, or deadly Samurai. Master the innovative Art of Battle combat system and guide your armies to ultimate victory. Learn more about the upcoming For Honor – Season VII: Storm and Fury here on Xbox Wire.

Dead Space 3

Return as protagonist Isaac Clarke in the survival horror game Dead Space 3. Joined by Sgt. John Carver, travel to the ominous ice planet of Tau Volantis to uncover the secrets of the Necromorph plague. With online co-op mode, join a friend and use teamwork to end the deadly threat once and for all.

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Grab your magic paintbrush and return to save the world of Wasteland once again in Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two. Pair up with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, interact with classic cartoon characters of the past, and defeat the Mad Doctor in this heroic two-player co-op adventure.

