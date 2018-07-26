H1Z1: Battle Royale Lands on PS4 on August 7 - News

Developer Daybreak Game Company announced H1Z1: Battle Royale will be launch on the PlayStation 4 on August 7.

Read the details below:

New weapons and a new vehicle:

We’re excited to bring two new weapons to H1Z1: the explosive RPG and deadly SOCOM semi-automatic sniper rifle. The RPG has particular utility against vehicles, while the SOCOM slots in between the Scout Rifle and M40 Sniper Rifle (now a one-shot kill to the head, even with a helmet) to add another tactical layer to long-range gunfights. These two new weapons fulfill specific combat roles our community has been asking for, and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on them.

Also shaking up gameplay is a new vehicle: the ARV. This powerful personnel carrier fits a whole fives squad, and includes a hatch for your best marksman to pop out the top!

Three reward lines, 30 rewards tiers:

Battle Pass Season 1 will be available at launch with three reward lines (free, premium and PS Plus) and 30 rewards tiers. Players can unlock tiers by earning XP through gameplay or through in-game purchases. Battle Pass Season 1 premium line will be $5.49, and all PS Plus members will receive the PS Plus line for free!

Two new bundles:

We’re also introducing two new bundles to the game: The Viper Starter bundle and Hardline Deluxe bundle. Players can get the kung-fu inspired Viper Starter bundle for $4.99 or Hardline Deluxe bundle for $34.99.

