Konami Reveals Gamscom 2018 Lineup - News
Konami has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Gamescom 2018, which runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.
Here is the complete lineup:
- Hyper Sports R (Switch)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android)
- Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS (PS4, PC)
A port of an old game, an annual soccer game, a mobile title and some other probably irrelevant sports title. Sell up your game division Konami. You are sitting on some of the greatest franchises of all time, wasting them! I want a Suikoden reboot.
Wow they... really don't have much to show, lol. Zone of the Enders is good though so yay lol :P
Oh how the mighty have fallen.
What a stellar lineup... Seriously, I get genuinely announces whenever I hear this company is still in the gaming industry. They need to die and sell off their IP's.
I wasn't aware of Hyper Sports R. Is this something along the lines of Wii Sports, utilizing motion control?
In theory, that's what they are going for, even justifying it being a Switch exclusive due to the motion controlls. Still, it doesn't look like it has anything special going for it, so I'm sure it's going to flop.
