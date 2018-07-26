Konami Reveals Gamscom 2018 Lineup - News

posted 7 hours ago

Konami has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Gamescom 2018, which runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.

Here is the complete lineup:

Hyper Sports R (Switch)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android)

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MARS (PS4, PC)

