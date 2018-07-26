Puzzle Game The Sojourn Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 245 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Shifting Tides have announced first-person puzzle game, The Sojourn, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The Sojourn is a thought-provoking first-person puzzle game in which you traverse the parallel worlds of light and darkness in search of answers to the nature of reality.

—A classic story about light and darkness.

You are born into a beautiful, pure land, but everything is not as it seems. Darkness seeps through every crevice and forms the foundation of the world you live in. Open your eyes to the shadows of the world to uncover the hidden truth.

—Challenge and lose yourself.

Venture into the enchanting world of The Sojourn and face life’s obstacles by solving dozens of unique puzzles that will challenge your perception of your own reality. Take in gorgeous environments as you delve into the game’s four chapters, each with a distinct atmosphere and style.

Key Features:

Dozens-upon-dozens of challenging puzzles.

Delve into four beautifully crafted chapters, each with their own distinct style and atmosphere.

Banish the darkness in order to reveal the obstacles The Sojourn has prepared for you.

Unravel a captivating tale of light, darkness, and the nature of reality.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles