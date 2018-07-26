Action Game Devil’s Hunt Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher 1C Company and developer Layopi Games announced third-person action game, Devil’s Hunt, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

View the announcement teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Devil’s Hunt, players will go to hell and back in the battle between Demons and Angels. In this upcoming third-person perspective (TPP) action game developed for PC and console by Layopi Games, players will become Desmond, a man with demonic powers who can decide the fate of our world by joining either side of the conflict. Based on the original hit Polish fantasy novel, “Equilibrium,” Devil’s Hunt brings to life the eternal fight between light and darkness as all-out war between Demons and Angels appears imminent with the mortal world as the battleground. Desmond can fight using his fists and claws, making use of the skills his demonic and human sides offer—but ultimately he must choose which side he will follow. The game is planned for release in 2019.

Key Features:

Captivating Storyline: Based on the original novel by Polish author Paweł Leśniak.

Based on the original novel by Polish author Paweł Leśniak. Change Forms: Exercise useful human and demon skills alike to overcome obstacles.

Exercise useful human and demon skills alike to overcome obstacles. Fight Like a Demon: Third-person melee combat with large variety of attacks, combos, and enemies.

Third-person melee combat with large variety of attacks, combos, and enemies. Deep Narrative: Expressed through gameplay and high-quality cutscenes.

Explore the Mortal World: Rich, context sensitive environment interactions.

