Picross S2 Announced for Switch

Jupiter has announced puzzle game, Picross S2, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop on August 2 for $8.99 / £8.09 / €8.99 / 900 yen.





Here is an overview of the game:

A new mode has been added to Picross S series! Collect the puzzle pieces, solve them, and put them together to complete a story!

Picross first debuted on Nintendo hardware over 20 year ago, and has seen iterations of the beloved puzzle game ever since. New modes and function have been added to Picross S2. Please enjoy.

“Clip Picross,” a new mode where the pieces you collect become a picture.

We have added a new mode called “Clip Picross”. In this mode, solve problems laid out on the board to complete a large illustration. There are over 100 problems to solve that allow you to advance in Picross Mode. Clear all Clip Picross problems to reveal a connected story.

New support features for 300 Picross, Mega Picross problems.

As with the previous release, we have added Picross and Mega Picross modes. With four types of problems, 5×5, 10×10, 15×15, 20×15, and Picross and Mega Picross combined, there are 300 problems for you to enjoy. We have also added a convenient feature to assist in solving problems; you can now count cells while moving your cursor. Getting absorbed in puzzles is now even easier than ever. *Touch screen movement not supported.

Fun two-person play with “Sharing.”

As with the previous release, we have included a mode where you can solve puzzles with another player. Discuss and work together to solve problems, or compete to see who can fill the most cells. It’s a fresh new experience for those who play single player, so please try it out with your friends and family.

