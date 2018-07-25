Wizard of Legend Tops 500,000 Units Sold - News

posted 3 hours ago

Contingent99 and Humble Bundle have announced Wizard of Legend has surpassed 500,000 units sold worldwide.

To celebrate the milestone, the game is currently 10 percent off on the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

Wizard of Legend is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

