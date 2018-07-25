Point and Click Adventure Game Irony Curtain Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Artifex Mundi announced point and click adventure game, Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Irony Curtain is a satirical point-and-click adventure about a Western journalist visiting the communist regime of Matryoshka for the first time. Immerse yourself in slapstick humor that ridicules dictatorship accompanied by hand-drawn, stylized art and all the grandeur and sharpness that 4K allows! Dive into a brilliant story full of unforeseen twists and turns, take a look behind the Iron Curtain, and discover the bizarre secrets of Matryoshka!

Key Features:

22 hand-painted locations that look surprisingly better than their original counterparts.

Nine postulates introduced during the first Matryoshkan Revolution that nobody remembers or cares about.

170 black market items – you really won’t know what to do with some of them!

A five-year plan that no one ever hoped to achieve, and neither should you.

1,951 jokes punishable by political imprisonment.

