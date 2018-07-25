Taiko no Tatsujin Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Taiko no Tatsujin: Nintendo Switch Version! (NS) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 69,984 units, according to Media Create for the week ending July 22.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 53,745 units. The PS4 sold 20,309 units, the 3DS sold 11,577 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 4,277 units and Xbox One sold 765 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Nintendo Switch Version! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 69,984 (New) [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix, 07/13/18) – 22,438 (132,550) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 21,913 (2,469,695) [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 20,547 (62,399) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 19,709 (247,161) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 16,265 (138,051) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,435 (1,641,109) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 7,554 (1,676,067) [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 7,188 (21,746) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,1173 (1,050,891) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 6,407 (566,171) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,695 (1,772,133) [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 4,613 (94,973) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,354 (425,839) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 3,842 (205,809) [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 3,378 (193,708) [PS4] Mary Skelter 2 (Compile Heart, 07/12/18) – 2,986 (13,356) [PS4] The Crew 2 (Ubisoft, 06/29/18) – 2,728 (35,004) [PS4] New Gundam Breaker (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 06/21/18) – 2,639 (84,716) [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 12/01/11) – 2,614 (2,903,441)

