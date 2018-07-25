Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice VR Edition Announced for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift - News

Ninja Theory has announced Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice VR Edition for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. It will be the entire game playable in virtual reality and will be free for owners of the game on Steam.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

