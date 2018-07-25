Armored Warfare Lands on Xbox One Next Month - News

My.com announced the tank battle game, Armored Warfare, will launch on the Xbox One on August 2.

The game is free-to-play, however, three pre-order packages with a variety of content are available. The Advanced Edition is priced at $29.99, the Elite Edition at $59.99 and the Ultimate Edition at $99.99.

View the Xbox announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Become a modern tank mercenary commander, take control of cutting-edge tanks and join your friends in completing co-op missions, compete with rival teams in PvP mode, or experience the real tank action in the Global Operations – an explosive mix of competitive and cooperative play empowered by large maps with respawn zones, surveillance drones, AI support, airstrikes, and much more.

