Forsaken Remastered Coming to Xbox One, PC Next Week

Nightdive Studios announced Forsaken Remastered will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on July 31.

Here is an overview of the game:

The team at Nightdive Studios, that brought back Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, are pleased to announce that on July 31st, Forsaken Remastered will be available for purchase on Steam and Xbox One!



Developed by Probe Entertainment and Iguana Entertainment and first released in 1998 for PlayStation, PC and Nintendo 64, Forsaken was a vision of a dystopian future where science has gone out of control. Scavengers from all over the known worlds have come to Earth to loot the remains of the technology that can found in underground tunnels. But beware! You must fight your way past automated defenses and the scum of the universe to find the treasures hidden on each level.



As you mount your hoverbike, be prepared for deadly combat. You are going to quickly learn that the future is... Forsaken!

