NIS President: Disgaea 6 Will 'Definitely Release' - News

posted 2 hours ago

Nippon Ichi Software president Sohei Niikawa revealed in the latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation that Disgaea 6 will "definitely release." The platforms and release date have not been finalized.





Niikawa added that the team is looking to expand the Disgaea series outside of the strategy RPG genre.

Thanks Gematsu.

