Salt and Sanctuary Gets Switch Release Date - News

Ska Studios have revealed that their much-beloved action-adventure indie game Salt and Sanctuary will be releasing on Nintendo Switch - fairly soon too, on August 2nd.

In a post on their website, the developer also revealed that the port is being handled by Blitworks and that the game will be available at retail in the near future.

