Iconoclasts Gets Switch Release Date

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Dangen Entertainment announced the Nintendo Switch version of Iconoclasts will launch via the eShop on August 2.





Here is an overview of the game:

Robin just wants to be a mechanic and help people, but without a license that makes her a sinner in Mother’s eyes.

Ever since Robin picked up her wrench, the world’s been going nuts. Now Penance is raining down on everyone she loves and creepy One Concern agents are after her.

Something big is going on, bigger than ivory shortages or the moon breaking apart – and Robin’s in the middle of it.

Iconoclasts is the masterwork of indie developer Joakim Sandberg, seven long years in the making. Iconoclasts delivers awesome action, hilarious hijinks and emotional rollercoaster of deeply personal storytelling.

Key Features:

10 nut-twisting hours of Metroidvania-style platform adventure.

10 densely detailed locations filled with fine-tuned action and puzzles.

20+ gear-grinding, screen-filling boss battles stand in your way.

3 game-changing difficulty settings supported by a unique skill system.

A heart-wrenching epic — can one mechanic fix the whole world?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

