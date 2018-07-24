3 GameCube Controllers Coming to Switch Themed on Mario, Zelda, Pokémon - News

Hori announced it will release three new Nintendo Switch controllers based on the classic GameCube controller. The three controllers will be themed on Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Pikachu from Pokémon.

The controllers will launch in October in Japan for 3,218 yen. That is $29 USD at the current exchange rate.

View screenshots of the controllers below:

