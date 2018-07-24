3 GameCube Controllers Coming to Switch Themed on Mario, Zelda, Pokémon - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 215 Views
Hori announced it will release three new Nintendo Switch controllers based on the classic GameCube controller. The three controllers will be themed on Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Pikachu from Pokémon.
The controllers will launch in October in Japan for 3,218 yen. That is $29 USD at the current exchange rate.
View screenshots of the controllers below:
Needs a Ganondorf themed one, they can replace the stick with his.... Sword! Also these look beautiful, odd placement of the buttons in the middle though, the original GC pad has an almost clear area there with the exception of the start button which is placed very high in the middle to avoid accidental pressing. Btw look at that beautiful thing on the top Left hand side... a GC pad... with an L1 button, considering these can also be used with the PC this might become my new full time PC pad but... I fear the lack of clickable sticks might hurt some games.
Bought!
