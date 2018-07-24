Nintendo Switch Bundle to Include Labo Kit for $339 at Best Buy - News

Nintendo of America has announced a new Nintendo Switch bundle available at Best Buy now. The deal will end before July 29.

If you buy a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit or Nintendo Labo: Robot Kit you will get them together for $339.99. That is a savings of $30 or $40 depending on which kit you decide to buy.

Get ready to Make, Play and Discover with #NintendoSwitch and #NintendoLabo @BestBuy! Purchase a Nintendo Switch system and the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit or Nintendo Labo: Robot Kit before 7/29 and youâ€™ll receive the hardware and selected kit for only $339.99! pic.twitter.com/2tHhuulWJ0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 24, 2018

