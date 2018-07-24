SEGA to Release Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy in Japan on Switch - News

posted 2 hours ago

SEGA announced it will release the Nintendo Switch version of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy in Japan on October 18.





It will be the Bonus Edition that includes the Future Tense bonus stage from Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia will release this same version of the game on the PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 2.

